Tchikou played one year at Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Arizona after moving to the United States from Paris at age 16.
“It’s really tough to see Alex go down for the season,” Oats said. “Alex is someone who arrived in early August and had quickly established himself in the locker room.
“He has been a great fit with our program in terms of his work ethic and character. More importantly, he is an upbeat young man with a terrific attitude about him which will be important as he begins his rehabilitation.”
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.