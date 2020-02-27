Oral Roberts registered season highs with 17 3-pointers and 26 assists and scored at least 100 points for the first time this season.
Oral Roberts scored 63 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Ben Pyle tied a career high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Leathernecks (5-20, 2-13), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Kobe Webster added 17 points.
The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. Oral Roberts defeated Western Illinois 87-70 on Jan. 16. Oral Roberts finishes out the regular season against Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Saturday. Western Illinois finishes out the regular season against Denver on the road on Saturday.
___
___
