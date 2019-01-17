TULSA, Okla. — Kevin Obanor and D.J. Weaver combined for 55 points and Oral Roberts held off South Dakota for a 77-74 victory on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-8 freshmen forwards from Houston each had career highs in the win. Obanor scored 31 points on 7-of-14 shooting, made 16 of 18 free throws and grabbed 11 rebounds. Weaver was 8 of 11 from the floor, made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Carlos Jurgens chipped in 14 points and Kerwin Smith had 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-13, 4-2 Summit League).

Obanor made two free throws to give Oral Roberts a 77-72 lead with 1:04 to play, and Tyler Peterson scored on a layup to pull South Dakota to 77-74 with 52 seconds remaining. Peterson missed a jumper with 15 seconds to go and Stanley Umude couldn’t connect on a potential game-tying 3 with five seconds left.

Umude scored 21 points to lead South Dakota (8-10, 2-3). Peterson had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Cody Kelley added 14 points with 10 boards.

