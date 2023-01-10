O'Boyle and Lafayette host Navy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (3-14, 1-3 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-8, 1-3 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits the Navy Midshipmen after Leo O’Boyle scored 24 points in Lafayette’s 74-67 overtime win against the Bucknell Bison. The Midshipmen are 5-2 in home games. Navy scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Leopards are 1-3 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette ranks second in the Patriot with 15.8 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nelson is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Navy.

O’Boyle is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Leopards. Fulton is averaging 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

