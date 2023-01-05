O'Boyle and the Lafayette Leopards visit conference foe Boston University

Lafayette Leopards (2-13, 0-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-7, 1-1 Patriot)
The Leopards are 0-2 in conference matchups. Lafayette ranks fourth in the Patriot giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Whyte is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Terriers.
CJ Fulton is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Leopards: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.