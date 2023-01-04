O'Boyle, Lafayette Leopards square off against the Boston University Terriers

Lafayette Leopards (2-13, 0-2 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-7, 1-1 Patriot)
The Leopards are 0-2 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Terriers and Leopards meet Thursday for the first time in Patriot play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Brittain-Watts is averaging 9.6 points for the Terriers. Whyte is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston University.
CJ Fulton is averaging 11 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Leopards. O’Boyle is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Lafayette.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Leopards: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.