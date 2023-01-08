O'Boyle scores 24, Lafayette beats Bucknell 74-67 in OT

EASTON, Pa. — Leo O’Boyle had 24 points in Lafayette’s 74-67 overtime victory over Bucknell on Sunday.
The Bison (7-10, 0-4) were led in scoring by Xander Rice, who finished with 19 points. Alex Timmerman added 16 points and nine rebounds for Bucknell. Noah Williamson also had eight points and six rebounds. The Bison extended their losing streak to six straight.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Lafayette visits Navy while Bucknell hosts Loyola (MD).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.