Purdue: Quarterback Jack Plummer was 12 of 21 with 95 yards before he was pulled in the third quarter. O’Connell was 12 of 19 with 182 yards. ... The Boilermakers gained 1.5 yards per carry. ... Milton Wright caught seven passes for 88 yards, Sheffield had four receptions for 44 yards and Abdur-Rahmaan Yasseen had three catches for 77 yards — his first catches this season.