Octave scores 27, Holy Cross beats Boston University 82-70

BOSTON — Joseph Octave scored 27 points as Holy Cross beat Boston University 82-70 on Wednesday night.
The Terriers (10-14, 3-8) were led in scoring by Nevin Zink, who finished with 25 points. Jonas Harper added 14 points and five steals for Boston University. Walter Whyte also had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
Both teams next play Saturday. Holy Cross hosts Navy while Boston University visits Loyola (MD).
