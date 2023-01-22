Odigie leads SMU against Wichita State after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wichita State Shockers (9-9, 2-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (7-12, 2-4 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -1.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Efe Odigie scored 22 points in SMU’s 79-76 overtime victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Mustangs are 4-6 on their home court. SMU is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Shockers have gone 2-4 against AAC opponents. Wichita State has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Nutall is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.7 points. Zhruic Phelps is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for SMU.

Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 11.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

