UTEP scored the first seven points in a 25-8 opening run and never trailed. The Miners, who never trailed, shot 56.4% (31 of 55) from the field.

Sammy Barnes-Thompkins and Raquan Mitchell had 18 points each for the Division-II Cowboys and Desmond Carpenter scored 17.

UTEP takes on New Mexico State at home next Tuesday.

___

___

