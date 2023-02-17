Odom and the Georgia State Panthers take on conference foe Arkansas State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia State Panthers (10-17, 3-12 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-18, 2-13 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Arkansas State and Georgia State face off on Saturday. The Red Wolves are 9-8 in home games. Arkansas State is ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh leads the Red Wolves with 9.4 boards.

The Panthers are 3-12 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Wolves and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: El-Sheikh is averaging 11.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Terrance Ford Jr. is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Dwon Odom is averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

