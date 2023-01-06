Odom leads Howard against Delaware State after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware State Hornets (1-12) at Howard Bison (7-9) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Shy Odom scored 22 points in Howard’s 80-76 loss to the La Salle Explorers. The Bison are 4-2 in home games. Howard is sixth in the MEAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 4.4.

The Hornets have gone 0-9 away from home. Delaware State ranks third in the MEAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the past 10 games for Howard.

Brandon Stone is averaging 12 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Hornets. O’Koye Parker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 58.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

