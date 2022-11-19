Odom scores 14 as Howard takes down Buffalo 63-59

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Shy Odom helped lead Howard past Buffalo on Saturday night with 14 points off of the bench in a 63-59 victory at the Paradise Jam.

Odom added six rebounds for the Bison (3-4). William Settle added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Elijah Hawkins shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.