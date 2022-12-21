Odom scores 14, Howard downs Mount St. Mary's 63-62

WASHINGTON — Shy Odom scored 14 points to help Howard defeat Mount St. Mary’s 63-62 on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers (5-8) were led in scoring by Dakota Leffew, who finished with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Xavier Lipscomb added eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals for Mount St. Mary’s. In addition, George Tinsley had eight points and six rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.