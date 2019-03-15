UAB (20-13, 12-8) vs. Old Dominion (24-8, 14-5)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Semifinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion is set to face UAB with the victor securing its place in the CUSA championship game. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on March 9, when the Blazers outshot Old Dominion from the field 40.8 percent to 30.4 percent and made 11 more free throws en route to a 64-50 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: UAB’s Lewis Sullivan, Jalen Perry and Jeremiah Bell have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Blazers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ahmad Caver has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last three games. Caver has accounted for 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Monarchs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blazers. Old Dominion has 34 assists on 55 field goals (61.8 percent) across its past three games while UAB has assists on 27 of 70 field goals (38.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Old Dominion defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Monarchs seventh among Division I teams. The UAB offense has averaged 70.7 points through 33 games (ranked 209th, nationally).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.