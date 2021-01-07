STREAK STATS: Old Dominion has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 65.7.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Monarchs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. Old Dominion has an assist on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) across its past three games while Florida Atlantic has assists on 49 of 94 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Florida Atlantic defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.2 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate in the nation. Old Dominion has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through eight games (ranking the Monarchs 270th among Division I teams).
