Old Dominion (22-6, 12-3) vs. UTSA (15-12, 9-5)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its seventh straight conference win against UTSA. Old Dominion’s last CUSA loss came against the UTSA Roadrunners 74-73 on Jan. 26. UTSA lost 72-67 on the road against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 16.

STEPPING UP: The senior tandem of B.J. Stith and Ahmad Caver has led the Monarchs. Stith is averaging 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while Caver is putting up 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Roadrunners have been anchored by sophomores Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace. Jackson has averaged 22.8 points while Wallace has put up 21.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Caver has directly created 44 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UTSA has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 86.9 points while giving up 68.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Monarchs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. UTSA has 42 assists on 81 field goals (51.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Old Dominion has assists on 36 of 66 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Old Dominion defense has held opponents to just 61.1 points per game, the eighth-lowest in Division I. UTSA has given up an average of 75.2 points through 27 games (ranked 244th, nationally).

