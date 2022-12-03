Oduro and George Mason host Toledo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Toledo Rockets (5-2) at George Mason Patriots (4-4) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -3; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays the Toledo Rockets after Josh Oduro scored 21 points in George Mason’s 81-77 overtime win over the Hofstra Pride. The Patriots have gone 4-0 at home. George Mason averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rockets play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Toledo is the top team in the MAC with 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Rayj Dennis averaging 11.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Von Cooper is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 11.6 points. Oduro is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.5 points for George Mason.

Dennis averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. JT Shumate is averaging 18.7 points for Toledo.

