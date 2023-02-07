Oduro and the George Mason Patriots take on conference foe Duquesne

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Mason Patriots (13-11, 5-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-8, 5-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Duquesne in A-10 action Wednesday. The Dukes have gone 12-3 at home. Duquesne is fifth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Austin Rotroff paces the Dukes with 5.5 boards.

The Patriots are 5-6 in A-10 play. George Mason scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Ronald Polite is averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Patriots. Josh Oduro is averaging 15.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

