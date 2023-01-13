Oduro leads George Mason against Davidson after 26-point performance

Davidson Wildcats (9-8, 2-3 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-7, 2-2 A-10)
The Wildcats have gone 2-3 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is 0-3 in one-possession games.
The Patriots and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is averaging 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.
Foster Loyer averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Davidson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.
Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.