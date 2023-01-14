The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Oduro leads George Mason past Davidson 67-65

January 14, 2023 at 3:24 p.m. EST

FAIRFAX, Va. — Josh Oduro led George Mason with 22 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 13 seconds left as the Patriots took down Davidson 67-65 on Saturday.

Oduro added nine rebounds and five assists for the Patriots (11-7, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Malik Henry scored 12 points and added six rebounds. De’Von Cooper added 10 points.

Grant Huffman led the way for the Wildcats (9-9, 2-4) with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Davidson also got 16 points from Foster Loyer and 13 from Sam Mennenga.

George Mason trailed 36-31 at halftime. Oduro scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Patriots’ second-half rally.

George Mason plays Monday against George Washington at home. Davidson visits Dayton on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

