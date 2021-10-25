Lyles made a combined 16 starts on both sides of the line for Wisconsin. He started seven games at defensive end in 2018, four at left guard in 2019, four at center in 2020 and one at center this season.
He appeared in five games this season, sitting out the last two.
It’s the second straight week a Wisconsin player has revealed plans to transfer. Wide receiver/kick returner Devin Chandler entered the transfer portal last week.
Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) hosts No. 9 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday.
