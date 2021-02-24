Enlund was on the ground for a few minutes and taken off on a stretcher. She did have mobility and movement of her extremities and went to a hospital to be further evaluated.
“I know she was unconscious for a period of time,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “They took her in an ambulance, but it’s a very scary and serious thing. She hit very, very hard. She hit her head really hard, so I would just pray for her and her family and hope that she is going to be OK.”
Rutgers players huddled in front of their bench holding hands in a circle praying for Enlund.
The 25th-ranked Scarlet Knights won 63-53.
