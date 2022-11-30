Ognacevic and Lipscomb host Navy

Navy Midshipmen (5-1) at Lipscomb Bisons (4-2)
The Midshipmen are 1-1 on the road. Navy is 1-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is shooting 63.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bisons. Trae Benham is averaging 9.8 points for Lipscomb.
Tyler Nelson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 10.7 points for Navy.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.