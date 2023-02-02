Ognacevic and Lipscomb host Queens

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Queens Royals (15-8, 5-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-10, 5-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -4.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the Queens Royals after Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 85-72 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls. The Bisons have gone 10-1 in home games. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahsan Asadullah averaging 4.5.

The Royals are 5-5 in ASUN play. Queens is second in the ASUN with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Rains averaging 2.9.

The Bisons and Royals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 16 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Kenny Dye is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

