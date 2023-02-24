Ognacevic and Lipscomb host Stetson

Lipscomb Bisons (18-12, 10-7 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-11, 12-5 ASUN)
The Bisons have gone 10-7 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 35.2% from downtown. Tommy Murr leads the Bisons shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hatters. Josh Smith is averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stetson.
Ognacevic is shooting 60.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.
Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.