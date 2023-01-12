Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons visit conference foe Austin Peay

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lipscomb Bisons (9-8, 1-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-9, 2-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -1.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sean Durugordon and the Austin Peay Governors host Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons in ASUN action. The Governors have gone 6-2 at home. Austin Peay has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bisons have gone 1-3 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Governors and Bisons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durugordon is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Ognacevic is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article