D’Avanzo had 16 points for the Salukis (10-11, 4-11). Ben Harvey added 13 points. Kyler Filewich had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Lance Jones also scored 11.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.