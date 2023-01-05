Ognacevic, Lipscomb Bisons to host Ortiz and the North Alabama Lions

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Alabama Lions (9-6, 1-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-7, 0-2 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -7.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Ortiz and the North Alabama Lions take on Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons in ASUN action. The Bisons are 6-1 on their home court. Lipscomb is the top team in the ASUN with 38.4 points in the paint led by Ognacevic averaging 10.0.

The Lions are 1-1 in ASUN play. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 15.1 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Ortiz is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article