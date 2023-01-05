Ognacevic, Lipscomb Bisons to host Ortiz and the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions (9-6, 1-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-7, 0-2 ASUN)
The Lions are 1-1 in ASUN play. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 15.1 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.
Ortiz is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for North Alabama.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.
Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.