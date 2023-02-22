Ognacevic scores 21 as Lipscomb defeats FGCU 73-64

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points as Lipscomb beat FGCU 73-64 on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Thompson led the way for the Eagles (16-14, 6-11) with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Caleb Catto added 13 points, five assists and four steals for FGCU. Chase Johnston also had 13 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Friday. Lipscomb visits Stetson while FGCU hosts Austin Peay.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.