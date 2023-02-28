Ognacevic scores 22, Lipscomb downs Stetson in ASUN tourney

DELAND, Fla. — Jacob Ognacevic had 22 points in Lipscomb’s 83-70 win against Stetson on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Ognacevic added seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Bisons (20-12). Derrin Boyd scored 21 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Matthew Schner recorded 12 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.