Ognacevic scores 22, Lipscomb downs Stetson in ASUN tourney

DELAND, Fla. — Jacob Ognacevic had 22 points in Lipscomb’s 83-70 win against Stetson on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
Jalen Blackmon finished with 33 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Hatters (17-13). Stetson also got 15 points from Luke Brown. Josh Smith also recorded eight points and 10 rebounds.
Lipscomb took the lead with 6:50 left in the second half and did not give it up.
The Bisons will take on top-seeded Kennesaw State on Thursday.
