Oguama scores 18 as Cincinnati knocks off S. Florida 84-65

CINCINNATI — Ody Oguama scored 18 points as Cincinnati beat South Florida 84-65 on Saturday night.
The Bulls (10-15, 3-9) were led by Corey Walker Jr., who posted 25 points and six rebounds. Selton Miguel added eight points and two steals for South Florida.
David Dejulius scored eight points in the first half and Cincinnati went into the break trailing 38-34.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Cincinnati visits East Carolina while South Florida visits Tulsa.
