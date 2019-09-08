MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Asher O’Hara threw for four touchdowns, including one for 80 yards, as Middle Tennessee turned up the heat in the second half to beat Tennessee State 45-26 on Saturday night.

O’Hara was 22-of-30 for 367 yards passing for the Blue Raiders (1-1). Chaton Mobley ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Crews Holt kicked a 30-yard field goal.

O’Hara had three touchdown throws in the second half, starting with a 22-yard strike to Ty Lee to cap the first drive of the period. The team’s next drive ended with a 30-yard throw from O’Hara to Jarrin Pierce and the Blue Raiders led 24-13. After TSU tightened it to 24-19 late in the third, Mobley’s short TD run opened Middle Tennessee’s lead to 31-19.

TSU threatened again with a score to close to 31-26 midway through the fourth but once again, O’Hara found his man, this time CJ Windham, for a 28-yard score and a 38-26 advantage with 5:16 remaining.

Cameron Rosendahl threw for 159 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (1-1). Te’kendrick Roberson ran for 98 yards and a score.

