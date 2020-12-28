Souleymane Diakite added 20 points with 12 rebounds and Zach Cooks had 16 points for NJIT (2-2, 1-1), which departed the Atlantic Sun Conference in July after five seasons. Antonio Brinson finished with 14 points.
Ryan Davis scored a career-high 27 points for the Catamounts (2-2, 2-2). Ben Shungu added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Stef Smith had 11 points.
