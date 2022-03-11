The Bobcats are 14-6 against conference opponents. Ohio ranks seventh in the MAC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Kent State won 75-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Giovanni Santiago led Kent State with 14 points, and Jason Carter led Ohio with 12 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 18.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Malique Jacobs is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.
Mark Sears is averaging 19.5 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 10-0, averaging 76.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.