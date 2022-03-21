The Wildcats’ record in WAC action is 11-7. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Vander Plas is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Mark Sears is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Story continues below advertisement

Airion Simmons is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Makhi Morris is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___