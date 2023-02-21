Ohio Bobcats face the Northern Illinois Huskies on 5-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-16, 7-7 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-11, 8-6 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -10; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ohio is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Northern Illinois. The Bobcats have gone 12-1 at home. Ohio is fifth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Huskies are 7-7 in conference play. Northern Illinois is sixth in the MAC shooting 35.0% from deep. Darweshi Hunter leads the Huskies shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio.

David Coit is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

