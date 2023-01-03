Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-4 on the road. Ohio averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Dwight Wilson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 9.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

