Ohio defeats Central Michigan 76-59

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — AJ Clayton’s 18 points helped Ohio defeat Central Michigan 76-59 on Saturday.
Reggie Bass led the way for the Chippewas (10-17, 5-9) with 22 points. Brian Taylor added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Markus Harding finished with 12 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio hosts Northern Illinois while Central Michigan visits Buffalo.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.