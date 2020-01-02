Ohio and Nevada will meet for the first time Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It’s the fifth straight bowl appearance for the Bobcats and 11th overall in the past 14 seasons under head coach Frank Solich. Ohio has fond memories of its only other trip to the Potato Bowl when it beat Utah State 24-23 in 2011 for the first bowl victory in program history. The Bobcats had the second-best scoring offense in the MAC this season and closed the regular season scoring 66 against Bowling Green and 52 against Akron. Four of Ohio’s six losses were by three points or less. When Nevada was good this year, it was tough to beat. The Wolf Pack won three of their final four games, including the program’s first road win over a Top 25 team when Nevada won at San Diego State. But the Wolf Pack also had losses of 71 (at Oregon), 51 (vs. Hawaii), 28 (at Wyoming) and 26 (at Utah State). Nevada has never won bowl games in consecutive years, but is looking to follow up on last year’s 16-13 overtime win over Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl. Doing so would mean winning on Boise’s blue turf, where the Wolf Pack haven’t won since 1997 — including two previous losses in this bowl game.