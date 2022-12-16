Ohio faces Stetson, aims for 5th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stetson Hatters (5-4) at Ohio Bobcats (5-5) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ohio will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Bobcats face Stetson. The Bobcats have gone 4-0 at home. Ohio is the MAC leader with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Wilson averaging 3.4.

The Hatters have gone 2-3 away from home. Stetson is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Ohio.

Luke Brown is averaging 11.3 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.2 points and 4.3 assists for Stetson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

