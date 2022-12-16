Ohio faces Stetson, aims for 5th straight home win

Stetson Hatters (5-4) at Ohio Bobcats (5-5)
The Hatters have gone 2-3 away from home. Stetson is 1-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Ohio.
Luke Brown is averaging 11.3 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.2 points and 4.3 assists for Stetson.
