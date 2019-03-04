No. 19 Buffalo (26-3, 14-2) vs. Ohio (13-15, 5-11)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Buffalo presents a tough challenge for Ohio. Ohio has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Buffalo has won its last seven games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Buffalo has relied heavily on its seniors. CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins, Jeremy Harris and Dontay Caruthers have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Bulls points over the team’s last five games.

MIGHTY MASSINBURG: Massinburg has connected on 42.2 percent of the 180 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Ohio is 6-0 when limiting opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 7-15 when opponents shoot better than that. Buffalo is 25-0 when allowing 49.1 percent or less and 1-3 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

STREAK STATS: Buffalo has won its last three road games, scoring 80.3 points, while allowing 73.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has scored 85.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bulls sixth among Division I teams. The Ohio defense has allowed 73.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 219th overall).

