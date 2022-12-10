Ohio faces Youngstown State on 4-game road skid

Ohio Bobcats (4-4) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-3, 1-1 Horizon)
The Bobcats have gone 0-4 away from home. Ohio averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is shooting 58.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 10.5 points for Youngstown State.
Dwight Wilson is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 11.1 points for Ohio.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.