Ohio hosts Akron following Castaneda's 23-point outing

Akron Zips (17-7, 9-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (13-11, 5-6 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Ohio Bobcats after Xavier Castaneda scored 23 points in Akron’s 84-74 loss to the Toledo Rockets. The Bobcats have gone 10-1 at home. Ohio averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Zips have gone 9-2 against MAC opponents. Akron is the leader in the MAC giving up only 63.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Dwight Wilson is averaging 15.9 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Castaneda is averaging 21.1 points for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

