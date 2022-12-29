Ohio hosts Chicago State after Clayton's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago State Cougars (3-13) at Ohio Bobcats (7-5) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Chicago State Cougars after AJ Clayton scored 23 points in Ohio’s 95-76 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. The Bobcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 4.4.

The Cougars are 0-13 on the road. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is averaging 13.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15.6 points for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

