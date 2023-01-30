Ohio hosts Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 3-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-16, 2-6 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Ohio Bobcats after Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-69 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Eagles are 3-5 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 3-5 in conference games. Ohio is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Emoni Bates is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Miles Brown is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 10.8 points. Dwight Wilson is averaging 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

