Ohio hosts Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan

Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 3-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-16, 2-6 MAC)
The Bobcats are 3-5 in conference games. Ohio is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Emoni Bates is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.
Miles Brown is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 10.8 points. Dwight Wilson is averaging 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ohio.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.
Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.