Ohio hosts Western Michigan following Brown's 27-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (6-13, 2-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-9, 2-4 MAC)
The Broncos have gone 2-4 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.
The Bobcats and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Brown is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.
Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Broncos: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.