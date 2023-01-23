Ohio hosts Western Michigan following Brown's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Michigan Broncos (6-13, 2-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-9, 2-4 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Miles Brown scored 27 points in Ohio’s 96-68 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Bobcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Ohio ranks third in the MAC shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Brown shooting 49.4% from 3-point range.

The Broncos have gone 2-4 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Brown is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

