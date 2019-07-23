DETROIT — Ohio is the favorite to win the Mid-American Conference football championship.

The Bobcats received 24 first-place votes at media day Tuesday. Toledo is picked to win the West Division, getting 15 first-place votes. Western Michigan, defending champion Northern Illinois and Central Michigan also received first-place votes in the preseason poll.

The Bobcats are picked to win the East, followed by Miami (Ohio), Buffalo, Kent State, Akron and Bowling Green. In the West, the Rockets are followed by Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ball State and Central Michigan.

Frank Solich has won 106 games at Ohio since 2005. The former Nebraska coach is five wins away breaking the MAC’s coach record for victories set by Herb Deromedi from 1978-1993 at Central Michigan.

