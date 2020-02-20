SUPER SENIORS: Ohio’s Jason Preston, Jordan Dartis and Sylvester Ogbonda have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Ohio has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points and allowing 71 points during those contests. Bowling Green has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71.6 points while giving up 68.6.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has an assist on 31 of 82 field goals (37.8 percent) over its past three outings while Ohio has assists on 49 of 78 field goals (62.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has turned the ball over on just 14.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

